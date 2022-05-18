American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Stock Price Down 0.9%

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.16 and last traded at $59.26. Approximately 7,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 13,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 110.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

