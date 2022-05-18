American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Trading 2% Higher

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.82 and last traded at $30.78. 1,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 6,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVF. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 872.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,000.

