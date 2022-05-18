American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 127,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,326,212 shares.The stock last traded at $13.72 and had previously closed at $14.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,363,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $368,414,000 after buying an additional 335,716 shares during the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

