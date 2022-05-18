American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $612,500.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $12,708,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 271,562 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,129,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,630. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

