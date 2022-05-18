American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Up 31.3% in April

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the April 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

AHOTF stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.

AHOTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

