American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. 2,305,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,507. The company has a market capitalization of $829.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.85. American Well has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 17,893 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $70,498.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $30,113.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,047 shares of company stock worth $1,197,231. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in American Well by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,240 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth $20,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 1,018.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,200 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,176,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in American Well by 69.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 1,563,100 shares during the period. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

