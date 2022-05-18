Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $25.34. 48,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -214.33, a PEG ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.34.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on COLD. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.36.
In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.
About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.