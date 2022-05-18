Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $25.34. 48,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -214.33, a PEG ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -733.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLD. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.36.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

