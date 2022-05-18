Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,389 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5,807.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,392 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,354,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 43.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,298,000 after acquiring an additional 713,946 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 32.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,011,000 after acquiring an additional 436,795 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

