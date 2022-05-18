Ampleforth Governance Token Price Hits $3.37 (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $51.62 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.37 or 0.00011608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4,887% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.67 or 0.00848486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00496967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00034172 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,675.24 or 1.70874190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

