Analysts Anticipate Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) to post sales of $140.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.21 million. Lightspeed Commerce reported sales of $82.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will report full year sales of $543.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.70 million to $546.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $723.26 million, with estimates ranging from $675.70 million to $756.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lightspeed Commerce.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $96.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $21.03. 1,134,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,660. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of -40.44.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

