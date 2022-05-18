Analysts Anticipate The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. ONE Group Hospitality posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ONE Group Hospitality.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 103,062 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 499,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 161,849 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 370.2% during the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 322,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. 2,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,684. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

