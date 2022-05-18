Analysts Expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Acadia Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 189.48%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

