Analysts Expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts expect that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.42 billion. ArcBest posted sales of $948.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ARCB traded down $9.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,076. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

