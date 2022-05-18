Analysts Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Post $0.74 EPS

Brokerages expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.84. Moelis & Company reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MC stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,776. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

