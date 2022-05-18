Analysts Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.03 Million

Equities analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) to announce $135.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.41 million and the highest is $163.51 million. MP Materials reported sales of $73.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $525.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $476.91 million to $564.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $695.81 million, with estimates ranging from $526.20 million to $860.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The company’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

NYSE MP traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,617,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,385. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $11,899,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops acquired 4,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,264 and sold 4,935,876 shares valued at $216,329,320. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 3,988.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,483 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,598 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

