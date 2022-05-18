Analysts Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) will announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Prologis posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.42.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $6.37 on Friday, reaching $119.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,892,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,468. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $113.58 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

