Analysts Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Analysts expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Western Union posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Western Union by 99.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 3,208.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. 4,014,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,052. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Western Union announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

