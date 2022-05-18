Analysts Offer Predictions for Stellus Capital Investment Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 51.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCM. Hovde Group downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $257.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment (Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.