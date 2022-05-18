Analysts Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target at $29.88

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

ACET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Shares of ACET traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 595,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,026. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. Analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $167,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $59,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,600 shares of company stock valued at $386,920. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.