Analysts Set Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT at $29.00

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACDVF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 1,230.47% and a negative net margin of 39.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Canada will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

