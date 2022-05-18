Analysts Set Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) PT at $34.20

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.30.

ALSMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alstom from €47.00 ($48.96) to €44.00 ($45.83) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alstom from €50.00 ($52.08) to €46.00 ($47.92) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alstom from €37.50 ($39.06) to €38.00 ($39.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $2.44 on Friday. Alstom has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

