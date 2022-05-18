Analysts Set Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target at $21.00

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

BRDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 1,848.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRDG traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.71 million and a PE ratio of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

