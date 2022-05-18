Analysts Set British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) PT at GBX 546.67

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 542.50 ($6.69).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.86) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.16) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.01) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of LON BLND traded up GBX 12.40 ($0.15) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 519 ($6.40). 2,953,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,073. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 513.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 522.16. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.70 ($5.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 563.80 ($6.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 11.60 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.32. This represents a yield of 2.29%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.03%.

In other British Land news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.60), for a total value of £10,127.55 ($12,484.65). Also, insider Mark Aedy bought 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £8,229.52 ($10,144.87). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,633 shares of company stock valued at $868,394.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

