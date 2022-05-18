Analysts Set Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Target Price at C$62.17

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortis to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised Fortis from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$63.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.77. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$54.39 and a 12 month high of C$65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$613,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at C$6,870,402.45. Also, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$822,110.10. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,615.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

