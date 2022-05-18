Analysts Set Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT at $99.75

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.71. The stock had a trading volume of 93,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,254. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $64.57 and a 1 year high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

