Analysts Set KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Price Target at $58.25

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($59.38) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Danske raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($58.33) to €54.00 ($56.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 126,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $42.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.7306 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

