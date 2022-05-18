Analysts Set Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) PT at $336.33

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGGNY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.07) to GBX 329 ($4.06) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 350 ($4.31) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 330 ($4.07) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. 98,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,832. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8223 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 6.34%.

About Legal & General Group (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.