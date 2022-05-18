Analysts Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target at $101.50

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIVN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.68. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $58.18 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.91.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

