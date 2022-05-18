Analysts Set Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) PT at C$12.58

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.58.

MRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at C$541,873.80. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 12,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$101,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,568,400. Insiders bought 24,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,252 over the last three months.

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$9.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$746.61 million and a PE ratio of 20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$14.48.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.93 million. Analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

