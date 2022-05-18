Analysts Set Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) PT at $77.64

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 1,197.0% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,660,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,084,000 after buying an additional 1,532,175 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,183,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 310.8% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,431,000 after buying an additional 802,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mimecast by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after buying an additional 744,726 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIME traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.89. 1,400,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,910. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $85.48.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

