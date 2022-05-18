Analysts Set Relx Plc (LON:REL) Price Target at GBX 2,539.50

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,539.50 ($31.31).

REL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,225 ($39.76) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($32.24) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,670 ($32.91) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,300 ($28.35). 3,575,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,346.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,319.60. The firm has a market cap of £44.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,812 ($22.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,474 ($30.50).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.