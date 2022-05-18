Analysts Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target at $34.29

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.29.

AZEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 26.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 57,481 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 12.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after buying an additional 193,417 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AZEK by 20.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,752,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,539,000 after buying an additional 475,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $6,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 161,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. AZEK has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

