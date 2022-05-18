Analysts Set The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Price Target at $73.67

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

SO stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. Southern has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

In other Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,342,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,896 shares of company stock valued at $24,354,786. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,615,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,110,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

