Analysts Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Target Price at $259.22

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BLD traded up $6.26 on Tuesday, reaching $203.64. 332,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,735. TopBuild has a one year low of $165.01 and a one year high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.53.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 572.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in TopBuild by 39.6% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 34,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in TopBuild by 151.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

