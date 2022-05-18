Analysts Set Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) PT at $1.98

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.66.
TREVF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.93. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.29.
About Trevali Mining (Get Rating)
Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevali Mining (TREVF)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.