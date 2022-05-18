Analysts Set Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Price Target at $80.00

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €80.00 ($83.33) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY remained flat at $$17.40 on Friday. Verbund has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18.

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.1456 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

