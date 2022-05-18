Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 17th (ACHR, AKUS, ALKT, ALT, APRE, ATCX, ATLKY, BRDS, CANO, ETNB)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 17th:

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Archer Aviation Inc. is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc., formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $18.00.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alkami Technology Inc. is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider principally for U.S.-based financial institutions. Alkami Technology Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $25.00.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cano Health Inc. is a value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities. It provides health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care and high-risk and complex care management. Cano Health Inc., formerly known as Jaws Acquisition Corp., is based in MIAMI. “

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $19.00.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $39.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $348.00 to $214.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $600.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $27.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $35.00.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $18.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Fundamental Research. They currently have a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

