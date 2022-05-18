Anchor (ANCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,256.00

Anchor (ANCT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.29 million and $6,256.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,721.08 or 1.00188361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00104557 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.