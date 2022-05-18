Andrew Bosworth Sells 11,718 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Bosworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.62. 24,851,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,025,316. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

