Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,400 ($41.91) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($53.01) to GBX 3,900 ($48.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($37.23) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.91) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,533.75 ($43.56).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,498.50 ($43.13) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.60). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,757.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,384.60. The company has a market capitalization of £46.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.24.

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($48.31), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($2,951,810.90).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

