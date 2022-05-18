Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Declares GBX 1.75 Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 164 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £350.60 million and a P/E ratio of 11.22. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.67 ($2.38). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 173.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.14), for a total transaction of £48,761.76 ($60,110.65). Also, insider Julian Treger sold 18,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £25,128.72 ($30,977.22). In the last three months, insiders sold 55,656 shares of company stock worth $8,634,128.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.02) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

About Anglo Pacific Group (Get Rating)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.