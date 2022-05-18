AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Large Volume Increase

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 342,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,424,835 shares.The stock last traded at $17.57 and had previously closed at $17.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.24.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $535,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,542 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after buying an additional 2,458,059 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,128,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,039,000 after buying an additional 876,531 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,129,408 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,029,000 after buying an additional 822,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $18,479,000. Institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.