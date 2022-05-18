AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Large Volume Increase

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 342,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,424,835 shares.The stock last traded at $17.57 and had previously closed at $17.15.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.24.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $535,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,542 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after buying an additional 2,458,059 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,128,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,039,000 after buying an additional 876,531 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,129,408 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,029,000 after buying an additional 822,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $18,479,000. Institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.
About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.