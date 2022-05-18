AnimalGo Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GOM2)

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $22.37 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,839.60 or 1.00064307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00104881 BTC.

AnimalGo Profile

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

