Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 2.6% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $15,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anthem by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $497.19. 913,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,126. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $495.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on ANTM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.23.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

