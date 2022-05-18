Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Shares Up 3.4%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.93. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANFGF. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($17.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.26) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.49) price objective (up from GBX 1,300 ($16.03)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,560 ($19.23) to GBX 1,550 ($19.11) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($21.57) to GBX 1,950 ($24.04) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,485.56.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

