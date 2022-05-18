Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,104 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,428,000 after buying an additional 66,280 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,584,000 after buying an additional 166,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AON by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,996,000 after buying an additional 212,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,774 shares of company stock worth $11,807,251. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.90.

NYSE AON opened at $279.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.92. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

AON Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.