Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $44.65 and last traded at $44.35. 43,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,101,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "focus list" rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $69.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $108,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $49,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,625 shares of company stock worth $1,913,674. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after purchasing an additional 842,233 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after acquiring an additional 836,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,560,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,267,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

