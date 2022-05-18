Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.

AFT stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

