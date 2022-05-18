Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.
AFT stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $17.20.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
