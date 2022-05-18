Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the April 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 30,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,287 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,268 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 335,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 151,460 shares during the period.

NYSE AIF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,629. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $16.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund (Get Rating)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

