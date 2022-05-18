Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.37)-(0.33) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $102.8-104.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.06 million.Appian also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.82)-(0.77) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.43.

Shares of APPN stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.00. 608,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,912. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $62.54. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $42.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 8,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $505,866.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 736,462 shares of company stock worth $36,001,657 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

